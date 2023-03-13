NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,431,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NCR by 978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 330,245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NCR by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,479,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in NCR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP grew its position in NCR by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

