Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 49.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 44.2% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $3,407,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

