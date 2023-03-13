Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,717 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

XT stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

