Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

