Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,101 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,329. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Trading Down 1.6 %

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.45 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.