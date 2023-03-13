Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

