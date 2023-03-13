Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $762,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $51.21.

