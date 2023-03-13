Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $45.30 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

