Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after buying an additional 942,023 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 180,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 54,125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,493,000.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.