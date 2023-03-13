Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $751,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $86,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $21.93 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

