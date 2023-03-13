12,522 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IXUS opened at $59.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

