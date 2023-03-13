Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 39,598 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

