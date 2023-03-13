12,271 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $48.89.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

