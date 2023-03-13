12,271 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $48.89.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.