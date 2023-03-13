Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $549,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,193 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $28.89 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

