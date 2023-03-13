Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

