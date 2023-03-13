14,311 Shares in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightworth lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.29 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

