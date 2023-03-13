Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

