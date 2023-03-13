BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $195.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.92.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,116 shares of company stock worth $37,845,507. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

