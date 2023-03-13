BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

