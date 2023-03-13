BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 201,110 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201,110 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $33,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A stock opened at $135.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

