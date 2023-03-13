Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $183,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

