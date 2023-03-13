Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Macy's Trading Down 4.3 %

Macy’s stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy's

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

