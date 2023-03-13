BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys Shares of 3,697,733 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,697,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 2.58% of iHeartMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

