BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 26.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

