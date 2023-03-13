Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gray Television Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTN.A opened at $9.00 on Monday. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

