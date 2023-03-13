Gray Television, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

