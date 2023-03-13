Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 20.9 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.