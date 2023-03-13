Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

ACGLN opened at $18.24 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

