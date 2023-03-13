Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to earn $14.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $166.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.