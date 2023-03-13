Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $3.98 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

