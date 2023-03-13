Motorola Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Motorola Solutions Stock Performance
MSI opened at $261.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.95 and a 200-day moving average of $252.52. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
