Motorola Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $261.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.95 and a 200-day moving average of $252.52. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

