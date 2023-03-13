Maven Securities LTD Acquires 4,900 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $1,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,876,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,659,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,400 shares of company stock worth $12,423,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

