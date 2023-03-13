Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,443 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of U.S. Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

USEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

