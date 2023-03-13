Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $495,787.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $490,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $495,787.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,569 shares of company stock valued at $988,544 in the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.99 on Monday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.