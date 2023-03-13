CONMED Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

CONMED has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CONMED to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $90.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CONMED by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

