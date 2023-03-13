Maven Securities LTD Invests $965,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.