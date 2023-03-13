Chesapeake Utilities Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $123.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

