Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Increases Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Domino's Pizza Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $300.16 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.50 and a 200-day moving average of $346.29.

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.12.

About Domino's Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

