Morguard Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$109.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.13. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$104.00 and a 1 year high of C$138.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$115.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

