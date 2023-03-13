BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 14,662 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV opened at $197.26 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

