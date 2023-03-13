EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of EQB opened at C$61.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.24. EQB has a one year low of C$44.81 and a one year high of C$77.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09. EQB had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of C$234.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB will post 10.0834697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.25.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

