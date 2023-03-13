NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NTST stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTST. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

