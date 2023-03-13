Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,303,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after buying an additional 376,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $59.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

