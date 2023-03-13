Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $335.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.72 and its 200-day moving average is $334.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

