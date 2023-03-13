Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $135.96.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

