Putnam Investments LLC Sells 675 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Skyline Champion worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $524,997.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,804 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

