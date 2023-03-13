Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 28,913 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.12% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFS opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

