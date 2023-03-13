Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.18% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Down 0.2 %

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.