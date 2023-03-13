Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $497,350.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $73.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

