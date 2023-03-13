Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RRX. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $150.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $164.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

